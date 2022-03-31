Trial begins for plasma center stabbing suspect in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The trial is set to begin for the man charged with stabbing three people at a plasma donation center in 2019.

Jarique Shannon is facing seven charges - including malicious wounding and animal cruelty,

Shannon is accused of stabbing two women and a man in the Octopharma Plasma Center on July 4, 2019.

The animal cruelty charge came later - after police searched his home.

