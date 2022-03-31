Thursday Forecast: First Alert Weather Day- Warm and windy with showers. Strong storms possible later

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Warm and windy today plus there’s a chance for a few strong storms during the afternoon and evening.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: The Storm Prediction Center has outlined Central Virginia as an area where severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening. We’re monitoring the threat closely.

Thursday: WINDY. Mostly cloudy and much warmer with scattered showers at any point during the day. A chance of a strong storm late afternoon through midnight. A severe chance in the afternoon/evening. Southerly winds at 15-25mph. Could gust to 40-45mph. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 80%)

Friday: Mostly Cloudy start with a stray shower in the early morning on the Northern Neck, then turning mostly sunny Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 60s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, high around 70. Increasing clouds in the afternoon with areas of rain likely by evening/night. Rain chance: 40%

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.