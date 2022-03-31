Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Thursday Forecast: First Alert Weather Day- Warm and windy with showers. Strong storms possible later

Wind damage in stronger storms is possible today
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Warm and windy today plus there’s a chance for a few strong storms during the afternoon and evening.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: The Storm Prediction Center has outlined Central Virginia as an area where severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening. We’re monitoring the threat closely.

Thursday: WINDY. Mostly cloudy and much warmer with scattered showers at any point during the day. A chance of a strong storm late afternoon through midnight. A severe chance in the afternoon/evening. Southerly winds at 15-25mph. Could gust to 40-45mph. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 80%)

Friday: Mostly Cloudy start with a stray shower in the early morning on the Northern Neck, then turning mostly sunny Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 60s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, high around 70. Increasing clouds in the afternoon with areas of rain likely by evening/night. Rain chance: 40%

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

On March 21, around 11 p.m., officers were called to the parking lot of the 12200 block of...
Father, stepmother charged with abusing 13-year-old boy
Crewe Police say charges are pending against the dog owner whose six canines allegedly attacked...
Police: Two men suffer injuries after attack by six dogs
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
A United States Navy plane crashed into the water on Virginia’s Eastern Shore on Wednesday...
Navy plane crashes into water on Virginia’s Eastern Shore
The driver, Ericka Joyner, 40, of Richmond, Va. was ejected from the vehicle and died at the...
Richmond woman killed in King George County crash

Latest News

Forecast: Rain likely with storms possible on Thursday
We're watching potential for strong to severe thunderstorms on Thursday.
First Alert Weather Day: Watching a low threat for severe thunderstorms tomorrow across central Virginia
First Alert Weather Day on Thursday
First Alert Weather Day on Thursday
Forecast: Rain likely with storms possible on Thursday
Forecast: Rain likely with storms possible on Thursday