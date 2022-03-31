Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Soldier killed in Georgia helicopter crash from Charlottesville

Capt. James T. Bellew
Capt. James T. Bellew(US Army)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A soldier from Charlottesville is dead after a helicopter crash at Wright Army Airfield Wednesday, March 30.

The crash involved two helicopters at an airfield in southeast Georgia.

Twenty-six-year-old Captain James Bellew, a medical officer was killed. He was reportedly assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division.

According to the Army, Bellew joined in 2017 and has been with the 3rd Infantry Division since March 2020.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Trey Sutton
Henrico Police Officer involved in multi-vehicle crash dies
On March 21, around 11 p.m., officers were called to the parking lot of the 12200 block of...
Father, stepmother charged with abusing 13-year-old boy
We're watching potential for strong to severe thunderstorms on Thursday.
First Alert Weather Day: Severe thunderstorms possible across central Virginia
A United States Navy plane crashed into the water on Virginia’s Eastern Shore on Wednesday...
1 dead, 2 injured after U.S. Navy plane crashes in Virginia’s Eastern Shore
Zachary A. Murray
Police identify woman killed in Chesterfield shooting; suspect arrested

Latest News

The Capitol at dusk.
Hotel workers will complete training to combat human trafficking
Comedian Chris Rock is bringing his Ego Death World Tour 2022 to Richmond.
Comedian Chris Rock coming to Altria Theater
Zachary A. Murray
Police identify woman killed in Chesterfield shooting; suspect arrested
Trey Sutton
Henrico Police Officer involved in multi-vehicle crash dies
Jairque L. Shannon
Trial for plasma center stabbing suspect in Petersburg continued