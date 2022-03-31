Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Skippy issues voluntary recall of more than 9,300 cases of peanut butter

Skippy Foods, LLC said there have been no consumer complaints so far associated wit this recall.
Skippy Foods, LLC said there have been no consumer complaints so far associated wit this recall.(Skippy Foods, LLC)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Skippy Foods, LLC has issued a voluntary recall of more than 161,000 pounds of peanut butter.

According to the company, 9,353 cases of reduced fat creamy, reduced fat chunky and creamy peanut butter blended with plant based protein are being recalled due to the possibility some of the jars may contain fragments of stainless steel from manufacturing equipment.

The affected jars of peanut butter were shipped to 18 states, and all retailers have been properly notified.

Skippy Foods, LLC said there have been no consumer complaints so far associated with this recall.

Check the top of the jar for the following recalled code dates:

ProductRecalled Code Date
SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter, 40ozBest if Used By MAY0423
Best if Used By MAY0523
SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter - Club, 2/40ozBest if Used By MAY0523
SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter, 16.3ozBest if Used By MAY0623
Best if Used By MAY0723
SKIPPY® Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein, 14ozBest if Used By MAY1023

If your jar has a different “BEST IF USED BY” date than what is listed, it is not part of the recall.

Impacted jars of peanut butter can be returned to the store where it was purchased for an exchange or call Skippy Foods Consumer Engagement at 1-866-475-4779, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Central Time.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On March 21, around 11 p.m., officers were called to the parking lot of the 12200 block of...
Father, stepmother charged with abusing 13-year-old boy
Trey Sutton
Henrico Police Officer involved in multi-vehicle crash dies
A United States Navy plane crashed into the water on Virginia’s Eastern Shore on Wednesday...
1 dead, 2 injured after U.S. Navy plane crashes in Virginia’s Eastern Shore
Crewe Police say charges are pending against the dog owner whose six canines allegedly attacked...
Police: Two men suffer injuries after attack by six dogs
Anyone who has information about what happened can call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Woman killed in Chesterfield shooting

Latest News

Trey Sutton
Henrico Police Officer involved in multi-vehicle crash dies
Jairque L. Shannon
Trial for plasma center stabbing suspect in Petersburg continued
Vaccine generic image
Richmond, Henrico Health Districts offering 2nd booster to those eligible
Unilever announced a voluntary recall of two Suave products.
Suave deodorant sprays recalled due to elevated levels of benzene, a carcinogen