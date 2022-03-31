Healthcare Pros
Skill game controversy sows confusion for local governments

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FRANKLIN CO., Va. (WDBJ) - A court case in May will decide the future of skill games in the Commonwealth.

But for now, the issue is spreading confusion among local governments that want to regulate gaming devices that continue to spread in western Virginia.

A judge in Greensville County granted an injunction allowing 6,000 machines that were previously permitted by the state to continue operating.

But other machines have also proliferated.

“I think it’s unnecessary chaos right now that we’re seeing,” said Sen. Bill Stanley (R-Franklin Co.). “But after skill games were banned by the unconstitutional law in Senate Bill 971, it became the wild, wild west show and all of these other illegal games began flooding the market.”

Stanley represents former NASCAR driver Hermie Sadler in his lawsuit challenging the state’s ban on skill games.

Stanley says the only machines that are currently allowed to operate carry a yellow sticker that was issued by the Virginia ABC Authority.

