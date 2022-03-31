Richmond, Henrico Health Districts offering 2nd booster to those eligible

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts are offering second COVID-19 vaccine boosters to those who are eligible.

This comes after the FDA authorized second boosters for people who meet specific criteria.

Adults aged 50 and older can get a second booster of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least four months after the first booster.

Adults 18–49 who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as both primary and secondary doses can get a second booster using an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least four months after the first dose.

People aged 12 and older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised can get a second booster at least four months after the first booster dose.

There are multiple ways to get their booster, including walk-in clinics at the following locations:

April 1 from 9-11 a.m. at Southwood Pool House

April 1 from 1-2:45 p.m. at Fairfield Resource Center

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.