Richmond Greek Festival canceled, Mini-Greek Festival to be held in September
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Bad news for Richmond Greek Festival Fans, the festival scheduled for June has been canceled.
In an announcement on Facebook, organizers for the festival say they are canceling the event out of an abundance of caution, supply chain limitations, and other concerns.
The festival was originally scheduled for June 2-5. However, don’t fret, organizers say they are planning a Mini-Greek Festival in September.
Organizers say they hope to bring back the original Greek Festival in June of 2023.
