Police identify woman killed in Chesterfield shooting; suspect arrested

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are investigating a shooting near an apartment complex that left one woman dead.

Officers were called to Alfalfa Lane just after midnight.

A woman is fighting for her life after she was shot near a Chesterfield apartment complex (WWBT)

At the scene, police found Madison R. Hudson, 27, with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Police arrested and charged Zachary A. Murray, 22, with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Officials said the investigation shows the two knew each other and got into an altercation outside the home.

Murray is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

Anyone who has information about what happened can call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

