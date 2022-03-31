Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Police identify woman killed in Chesterfield shooting; suspect arrested

Zachary A. Murray
Zachary A. Murray(Chesterfield Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 2:13 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are investigating a shooting near an apartment complex that left one woman dead.

Officers were called to Alfalfa Lane just after midnight.

A woman is fighting for her life after she was shot near a Chesterfield apartment complex
A woman is fighting for her life after she was shot near a Chesterfield apartment complex(WWBT)

At the scene, police found Madison R. Hudson, 27, with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Police arrested and charged Zachary A. Murray, 22, with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Officials said the investigation shows the two knew each other and got into an altercation outside the home.

Murray is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

Anyone who has information about what happened can call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Trey Sutton
Henrico Police Officer involved in multi-vehicle crash dies
On March 21, around 11 p.m., officers were called to the parking lot of the 12200 block of...
Father, stepmother charged with abusing 13-year-old boy
We're watching potential for strong to severe thunderstorms on Thursday.
First Alert Weather Day: Severe thunderstorms possible across central Virginia
A United States Navy plane crashed into the water on Virginia’s Eastern Shore on Wednesday...
1 dead, 2 injured after U.S. Navy plane crashes in Virginia’s Eastern Shore

Latest News

The Capitol at dusk.
Hotel workers will complete training to combat human trafficking
Comedian Chris Rock is bringing his Ego Death World Tour 2022 to Richmond.
Comedian Chris Rock coming to Altria Theater
Trey Sutton
Henrico Police Officer involved in multi-vehicle crash dies
Jairque L. Shannon
Trial for plasma center stabbing suspect in Petersburg continued