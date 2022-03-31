News to Know for March 31: 3 people critically hurt, including 2 officers in crash; Navy plane crash in VA Eastern Shore; Windy, severe thunderstorms possible

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It is a First Alert Weather Day, and we are on your side, tracking the severe weather that will bring us some gusty winds and possible thunderstorms this afternoon into this evening. Let’s break down the forecast and our other top headlines.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

It is going to be a warm and windy day, and the Storm Prediction Center has outlined Central Virginia as an area where severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon into this evening.

Winds could gust to 40-50 mph. Lows will be in the mid-50s and highs in the mid-70s.

3 Critically Hurt, Including 2 Officers In Crash

The crash happened around 8:30 last night at the intersection of Chamberlayne Road and Wilkinson Road.

Police say a Dodge pick-up truck traveling south collided with a police cruiser that was crossing through the intersection.

A third vehicle was then struck as a result of the crash.

Police say the officers involved were taking a person into custody when the crash happened.

Four people in total were taken to the hospital--one has since been released.

Woman Killed In Chesterfield Shooting

A woman is fighting for her life after she was shot near a Chesterfield apartment complex (WWBT)

Chesterfield Police are investigating a shooting near an apartment complex that left one woman dead.

Officers were called to Alfalfa Lane just after midnight. The woman was rushed to the hospital, where she later died.

Police say they have taken a suspect into custody, and there is no threat to the community.

At this time, the victim’s identity is not being released until the next of kin has been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

1 Dead, 2 Injured In Navy Plane Crash On Virginia Eastern Shore

A military plane has crashed near Chincoteague, killing one person and injuring two others.

A Navy spokesperson says the E-2 aircraft was based out of naval station Norfolk.

It was doing a routine flight operation when it went down last night.

Officials have not yet identified those who were on board. It’s also not clear how serious the injuries are of the two people who survived.

The Navy says the incident is under investigation.

The Ultimate Gift

A story of the ultimate gift: a chance at life. One woman’s unthinkable loss saves the life of her friend’s husband.

Their roles flipped in an instant - because of an accident and the lifesaving decision that followed.

And it could certainly be said for Kelly and Cynthia who are friends for more than eight years.

“God put her in my life and mine in hers for a reason,” said Kelly Perlowski. “I really do believe that. I mean, how else do you explain it? It’s a miracle. It was almost like divine intervention.”

Divine because of what unfolded last September. But the incredible story starts long before that with Kelly’s husband, Kevin.

“We were in a car accident in 2017 and they had to cut me out of the car, we got hit so hard,” said Kevin Perlowski. “And the doctor asked my wife if I was a big drinker.”

The day started routinely for Chuck and Cynthia. They attended a motocross event, enjoying time with friends and racing.

Chuck and Cynthia Williams (Family Photo)

Chuck was eventually med-flighted to Norfolk Sentara with a brain and spinal cord injury. Doctors confirmed what Cynthia knew right away - her best friend, her husband, was gone.

Chuck gave his whole life, and he gave even in his death.

“Chuck’s sacrifice saved me, and I’m going to do my best to live my life and honor him the rest of my life,” said Kevin.

Kelly and Cynthia are two friends bound by the gift of life and a great man who marked himself an “Organ Donor”.

Final Thought

“Life’s persistent and most urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’” -- Martin Luther King Jr.

