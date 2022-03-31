Navy plane crashes into water on Virginia’s Eastern Shore

Healthcare Pros
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A United States Navy plane crashed into the water on Virginia’s Eastern Shore on Wednesday evening.

According to WAVY, NASA officials said it happened near Chincoteague in Accomack County.

The Coast Guard told WAVY that it had crews responding to the downed aircraft near Wildcat Marsh.

The crash happened around 7:45 p.m.

The type of plane and anyone’s condition is unknown.

