Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Multiple lanes closed due to vehicle fire on I-295 North in Hanover

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes
Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes(WAVE 3 News)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple lanes are closed due to a vehicle fire on I-295 North in Hanover.

VDOT says the incident occurred near Meadowbridge Road (mile marker 38). The northbound left-center, right-center, and right lanes are closed.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

On March 21, around 11 p.m., officers were called to the parking lot of the 12200 block of...
Father, stepmother charged with abusing 13-year-old boy
Crewe Police say charges are pending against the dog owner whose six canines allegedly attacked...
Police: Two men suffer injuries after attack by six dogs
The crash happened Wednesday evening.
3 critically hurt, including 2 Henrico officers, in multi-vehicle crash
A United States Navy plane crashed into the water on Virginia’s Eastern Shore on Wednesday...
1 dead, 2 injured after U.S. Navy plane crashes in Virginia’s Eastern Shore
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say

Latest News

Traffic alert generic
Left lane closed due to crash on I-95 South in Hanover
The crash happened Wednesday evening.
3 critically hurt, including 2 Henrico officers, in multi-vehicle crash
Temporary restroom facilities to be used at Charlottesville I-64 rest areas during maintenance
GRTC Pulse service
Broad Street repaving project to detour GRTC buses