Multiple lanes closed due to vehicle fire on I-295 North in Hanover
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple lanes are closed due to a vehicle fire on I-295 North in Hanover.
VDOT says the incident occurred near Meadowbridge Road (mile marker 38). The northbound left-center, right-center, and right lanes are closed.
Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.
This is a developing story - check back for updates.
