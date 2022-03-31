Multiple lanes closed due to vehicle fire on I-295 North in Hanover

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple lanes are closed due to a vehicle fire on I-295 North in Hanover.

I-295 north (#Hanover) - The northbound center and right lanes are closed near Meadowbridge Rd. (mm 38) due to a vehicle fire. Expect delays. @HanoverVa pic.twitter.com/nC9geusSDR — VDOT Richmond (@VaDOTRVA) March 31, 2022

VDOT says the incident occurred near Meadowbridge Road (mile marker 38). The northbound left-center, right-center, and right lanes are closed.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

