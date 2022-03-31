Louisa Schools to dismiss early due to Thursday’s severe weather threat

LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - Louisa County Public Schools will dismiss students early due to the possibility of severe storms Thursday afternoon.

**Please spread the word, #TeamLCPS!** At this time, forecasts are calling for a high probability of severe weather... Posted by Louisa County Public Schools on Thursday, March 31, 2022

In an announcement on Facebook, the school district says that since the threat of heavy rain, strong winds, and power outages would occur around its regular dismissal time, it will dismiss students at 1:00 p.m.

All after-school activities will be canceled.

