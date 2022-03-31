Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Louisa Schools to dismiss early due to Thursday’s severe weather threat

All after-school activities have been canceled
All after-school activities have been canceled(WRDW)
By Joi Bass
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - Louisa County Public Schools will dismiss students early due to the possibility of severe storms Thursday afternoon.

**Please spread the word, #TeamLCPS!** At this time, forecasts are calling for a high probability of severe weather...

Posted by Louisa County Public Schools on Thursday, March 31, 2022

In an announcement on Facebook, the school district says that since the threat of heavy rain, strong winds, and power outages would occur around its regular dismissal time, it will dismiss students at 1:00 p.m.

All after-school activities will be canceled.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

On March 21, around 11 p.m., officers were called to the parking lot of the 12200 block of...
Father, stepmother charged with abusing 13-year-old boy
Crewe Police say charges are pending against the dog owner whose six canines allegedly attacked...
Police: Two men suffer injuries after attack by six dogs
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
A United States Navy plane crashed into the water on Virginia’s Eastern Shore on Wednesday...
1 dead, 2 injured after U.S. Navy plane crashes in Virginia’s Eastern Shore
The driver, Ericka Joyner, 40, of Richmond, Va. was ejected from the vehicle and died at the...
Richmond woman killed in King George County crash

Latest News

Traffic alert generic
Left lane closed due to crash on I-95 South in Hanover
Anyone who has information about what happened can call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Woman killed in Chesterfield shooting
Today is a First Alert Weather Day for gusty winds and possibly severe thunderstorms (Source:...
News to Know for March 31: 3 people critically hurt, including 2 officers in crash; Navy plane crash in VA Eastern Shore; Windy, severe thunderstorms possible
A United States Navy plane crashed into the water on Virginia’s Eastern Shore on Wednesday...
1 dead, 2 injured after U.S. Navy plane crashes in Virginia’s Eastern Shore