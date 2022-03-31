Louisa Schools to dismiss early due to Thursday’s severe weather threat
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - Louisa County Public Schools will dismiss students early due to the possibility of severe storms Thursday afternoon.
In an announcement on Facebook, the school district says that since the threat of heavy rain, strong winds, and power outages would occur around its regular dismissal time, it will dismiss students at 1:00 p.m.
All after-school activities will be canceled.
