'Just a tremendous individual': Henrico Police Officer dies after multi-vehicle crash, community mourns

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their officers, who died after a multi-vehicle crash along Rt. 301 Wednesday evening.

In a statement on Facebook, the department announced that Officer Trey Marshall Sutton, 24, of Chesterfield County, was assigned to the Patrol Bureau and was field training with his partner at the time of the crash.

The crash happened around 8:30 at the intersection of Chamberlayne Road and Wilkinson Road.

Police say a Dodge pick-up truck was traveling south when it collided with a police cruiser crossing through the intersection. A third vehicle was then struck as a result of the crash.

The officers involved had a person in custody in the back of their cruiser when the crash happened.

Four people were taken to the hospital - one has since been released.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin released the following statement:

“The First Lady and I are heartbroken by the loss of Henrico Police Officer and Chesterfield resident Trey Marshall Sutton. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Officer Sutton, the Henrico Police Department, the entire law enforcement community, and the others injured in the crash. This tragedy serves as a constant reminder that our men and women in blue put their lives on the line everyday to protect their communities.”

On Thursday afternoon, Henrico County Police Chief Eric English addressed the investigation and the tragedy the Henrico County Police Department is experiencing after Sutton’s death.

“I know he was doing what he wanted to do,” said Chief English.

Chief English said he saw Officer Sutton last Friday at a crime scene.

“He was just elated to have on this uniform and being part of our family,” he said. “It’s unfortunate that his life got cut short.”

Sutton was hired in June 2021 and graduated from the police academy last month.

Chief English said Officer Sutton was excited to start his career at the Henrico County Police Department and become a part of their growing family.

“I look at him as someone that had so much to give to this community, so much to give to his family, and so much to give to society,” said Chief English. “When it’s cut short like that, it hurts because he was not able to accomplish. It’s something we have to work through as an organization, as a family.”

Chief English said a field training officer and a man, who were both in the police cruiser at the time of the collision, are fighting for their lives in the hospital. The officer is listed in critical but stable condition, according to Chief English. The man taken into custody is also in critical condition.

Chief English also said the crash investigation is still in the early stages. During the press conference, Chief English said alcohol is not a factor in this crash, but they’re still working to determine the cause of the collision.

“There’s body-worn camera that has to be looked at. There’s still interviews that has to take place. There’s still reconstruction of that scene that needs to take place,” he said.

Outside the Villa Park Police Station where Officer Sutton worked, a memorial grows with flowers to pay respect to the young officer.

A memorial for Officer Trey Sutton grows outside the Villa Park Police Station. (Source;NBC12 | NBC12)

“I just ask you all to continue to keep us in your prayers,” Chief English said. said. “We’re going to need it.”

Funeral arrangements for Officer Sutton are still in the works.

