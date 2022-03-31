Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Fox News hires Caitlyn Jenner as contributor and commentator

Caitlyn Jenner arrives at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on...
Caitlyn Jenner arrives at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, in West Hollywood, Calif.(Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel says it has hired Caitlyn Jenner as a contributor, with her first appearance set for Thursday on Sean Hannity’s program.

Jenner, the former Olympic decathlete, ran an unsuccessful campaign for California governor last year. The network said she’ll offer commentary and analysis across various Fox News Media platforms.

“Caitlyn’s story is an inspiration to us all,” said Suzanne Scott, Fox News Media CEO. “She is a trailblazer in the LGBTQ+ community and her illustrious career spans a variety of fields that will be a tremendous asset for our audience.”

Jenner won the Olympic gold medal in the decathlon in 1976. She later came out as a transgender and identifies as a female.

She said in a statement she was “humbled by this unique opportunity” to speak directly to Fox’s audience.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On March 21, around 11 p.m., officers were called to the parking lot of the 12200 block of...
Father, stepmother charged with abusing 13-year-old boy
Trey Sutton
Henrico Police Officer involved in multi-vehicle crash dies
A United States Navy plane crashed into the water on Virginia’s Eastern Shore on Wednesday...
1 dead, 2 injured after U.S. Navy plane crashes in Virginia’s Eastern Shore
Crewe Police say charges are pending against the dog owner whose six canines allegedly attacked...
Police: Two men suffer injuries after attack by six dogs
Anyone who has information about what happened can call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Woman killed in Chesterfield shooting

Latest News

Trey Sutton
Henrico Police Officer involved in multi-vehicle crash dies
Sean Fiore, 38, was sentenced to 27 years in prison.
GRAPHIC: Man gets 27 years in prison for hiring woman to create torture videos for his sexual pleasure
Florida governor Ron DeSantis has signed a controversial bill restricting certain LGBTQ topics...
LGBTQ group sues Florida over so-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of...
Biden tapping oil reserve for 6 months to control gas prices
FILE PHOTO: At least four schools in New Jersey have been impacted a contamination involving...
Students accidentally served milk cartons filled with sanitizer