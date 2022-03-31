Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Emergency SNAP allocations set to expire in April

(FILE)
(FILE)(KCCI)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rising food and gas prices, along with emergency pandemic support ending, is putting a strain on wallets.

Emergency SNAP allocations are an extra amount added on to what people usually get on their EBT cards. This emergency portion is set to end on April 15, along with the public health emergency in Virginia.

“This will put more pressure on our partner agency network and our just our distribution network in general,” Blue Ridge Area Food Bank Director of Programs Zach Nissen said.

This pressure is shown by just how many meals SNAP can provide.

“For every one meal that we can provide to a household SNAP provides nine meals,” Nissen said.

How much someone gets depends on their income level and number of people in their family.

“The SNAP program has a rigorous application process, verification process, its own criteria for eligibility. Income and citizenship status are usually sort of the biggest hurdles for folks to to overcome,” Nissen said.

“At the very beginning, we saw everybody, people who’d never been to a food pantry before and then a lot of the pandemic benefits kicked in, and the people who qualified for them didn’t have to come here anymore, which is fantastic for them,” Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry Executive Director Jane Colony Mills said.

With the possibility of those pandemic benefits ending, food banks are expecting more people to line up.

“We’ve seen a great need in our community,” Emergency Food Network Board Chair Miette Michie said.

The Emergency Food Network is one of the organizations rising to meet that need.

“We expect that our orders will go up and to that end we are now going to be open Wednesdays along with our Monday and Friday days that were open,” Michie said.

The extra cash is not guaranteed to dry up, the federal government could let Virginia extend the relief.

“Virginia SNAP benefits are already not on the generous side relative to other states, and so in many ways that talk about money has been bringing us up to where a lot of other states already are,” 57th District Delegate Sally Hudson said.

There are a lot of organizations trying to figure out what to do as pandemic support runs out.

“This runs through USDA and so there’s all sorts of different agencies that are trying to figure out what to do as various provisions of pandemic assistance expire,” Del. Hudson said.

If you are in need of support the information for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, Loaves and Fishes and the Emergency Food Network is linked.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Trey Sutton
Henrico Police Officer involved in multi-vehicle crash dies
On March 21, around 11 p.m., officers were called to the parking lot of the 12200 block of...
Father, stepmother charged with abusing 13-year-old boy
We're watching potential for strong to severe thunderstorms on Thursday.
First Alert Weather Day: Severe thunderstorms possible across central Virginia
A United States Navy plane crashed into the water on Virginia’s Eastern Shore on Wednesday...
1 dead, 2 injured after U.S. Navy plane crashes in Virginia’s Eastern Shore
Zachary A. Murray
Police identify woman killed in Chesterfield shooting; suspect arrested

Latest News

The Capitol at dusk.
Hotel workers will complete training to combat human trafficking
Comedian Chris Rock is bringing his Ego Death World Tour 2022 to Richmond.
Comedian Chris Rock coming to Altria Theater
Zachary A. Murray
Police identify woman killed in Chesterfield shooting; suspect arrested
Trey Sutton
Henrico Police Officer involved in multi-vehicle crash dies
Jairque L. Shannon
Trial for plasma center stabbing suspect in Petersburg continued