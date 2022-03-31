Driver partially ejected from vehicle due to crash on southbound Chippenham Parkway in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Chesterfield.

Troopers responded to the crash at 8:44 a.m. southbound Chippenham Parkway just north of exit 67.

VSP says a 1999 Ford Explorer overturned after running off the road to the left and striking the guardrail. The driver was partially ejected, and taken to VCU Medical Center with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

VSP says the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, and the crash remains under investigation.

