Deputies: Death investigation underway after man’s body found in Dinwiddie

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - A death investigation is underway after Sheriff’s deputies in Dinwiddie found a man’s body on Blue Tartan Road.

Deputies say they received a call Wednesday afternoon for the report of a possible body being located in the area.

Once on scene, investigators found the man’s remains. Investigators say foul play cannot be ruled out.

The body has been transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Richmond.

