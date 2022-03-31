Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Deputies: Death investigation underway after man’s body found in Dinwiddie

Deputies say at this point, foul play cannot be ruled out
Deputies say at this point, foul play cannot be ruled out(The T&D)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - A death investigation is underway after Sheriff’s deputies in Dinwiddie found a man’s body on Blue Tartan Road.

Deputies say they received a call Wednesday afternoon for the report of a possible body being located in the area.

Once on scene, investigators found the man’s remains. Investigators say foul play cannot be ruled out.

The body has been transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Richmond.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

On March 21, around 11 p.m., officers were called to the parking lot of the 12200 block of...
Father, stepmother charged with abusing 13-year-old boy
Crewe Police say charges are pending against the dog owner whose six canines allegedly attacked...
Police: Two men suffer injuries after attack by six dogs
The crash happened Wednesday evening.
3 critically hurt, including 2 Henrico officers, in multi-vehicle crash
A United States Navy plane crashed into the water on Virginia’s Eastern Shore on Wednesday...
1 dead, 2 injured after U.S. Navy plane crashes in Virginia’s Eastern Shore
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say

Latest News

Troopers responded to the crash at 8:44 a.m. southbound Chippenham Parkway just north of exit 67.
Driver partially ejected from vehicle due to crash on southbound Chippenham Parkway in Chesterfield
Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes
Multiple lanes closed due to vehicle fire on I-295 North in Hanover
Attorney General Jason Miyares joins 43 other attorneys general in urging TikTok and Snapchat...
Attorney General Miyares urges TikTok, Snapchat to give parents more control
Traffic alert generic
Left lane closed due to crash on I-95 South in Hanover