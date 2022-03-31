Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Attorney General Miyares urges TikTok, Snapchat to give parents more control

Attorney General Jason Miyares joins 43 other attorneys general in urging TikTok and Snapchat...
Attorney General Jason Miyares joins 43 other attorneys general in urging TikTok and Snapchat to give parents more control.(KEYC, File)
By Joi Bass
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Attorney General Jason Miyares joins 43 other attorneys general in urging TikTok and Snapchat to give parents more control.

They’re asking the apps to give parents the ability to monitor children’s social media usage. In the bi-partisan letter - they say these apps are being used for bullying, discussions of self-harm or to find sexual content.

In a press release, Miyares addressed this ongoing issue.

“Parental control apps would allow parents to ensure their children are staying safe in an increasingly dangerous digital world,” Miyares said.

The letter acknowledges moderation already put in place - but says those are not enough to protect children.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

On March 21, around 11 p.m., officers were called to the parking lot of the 12200 block of...
Father, stepmother charged with abusing 13-year-old boy
Crewe Police say charges are pending against the dog owner whose six canines allegedly attacked...
Police: Two men suffer injuries after attack by six dogs
The crash happened Wednesday evening.
3 critically hurt, including 2 Henrico officers, in multi-vehicle crash
A United States Navy plane crashed into the water on Virginia’s Eastern Shore on Wednesday...
1 dead, 2 injured after U.S. Navy plane crashes in Virginia’s Eastern Shore
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say

Latest News

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes
Multiple lanes closed due to vehicle fire on I-295 North in Hanover
Traffic alert generic
Left lane closed due to crash on I-95 South in Hanover
All after-school activities have been canceled
Louisa Schools to dismiss early due to Thursday’s severe weather threat
Anyone who has information about what happened can call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Woman killed in Chesterfield shooting