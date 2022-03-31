Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

4 taken to hospital following multi-vehicle crash in Henrico

The crash happened Wednesday evening.
The crash happened Wednesday evening.(Henrico Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Four people were taken to the hospital following a three-vehicle crash in Henrico County.

The crash happened Wednesday evening around 8:30 p.m. on Route 301 at Wilkinson Road.

Northbound Route 301 was down to one lane.

The conditions of the four people taken to the hospital are unknown.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Members of Henrico Police along with their federal partners are investigating a suspicious...
Man faces multiple charges after bomb-making materials, drugs found in Henrico home
On March 21, around 11 p.m., officers were called to the parking lot of the 12200 block of...
Father, stepmother charged with abusing 13-year-old boy
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Police identify man shot, killed in south Richmond
We're watching potential for strong to severe thunderstorms on Thursday.
First Alert Weather Day: Watching a low threat for severe thunderstorms tomorrow across central Virginia

Latest News

Temporary restroom facilities to be used at Charlottesville I-64 rest areas during maintenance
GRTC Pulse service
Broad Street repaving project to detour GRTC buses
Police were called to the crash around 4:43 p.m. in the 700 block of Hospital Street.
Police identify woman killed in 2-vehicle crash
Section of Charles City Road closed for drainage work