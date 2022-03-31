4 taken to hospital following multi-vehicle crash in Henrico

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Four people were taken to the hospital following a three-vehicle crash in Henrico County.

The crash happened Wednesday evening around 8:30 p.m. on Route 301 at Wilkinson Road.

Northbound Route 301 was down to one lane.

The conditions of the four people taken to the hospital are unknown.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.