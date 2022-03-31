4 taken to hospital following multi-vehicle crash in Henrico
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Four people were taken to the hospital following a three-vehicle crash in Henrico County.
The crash happened Wednesday evening around 8:30 p.m. on Route 301 at Wilkinson Road.
Northbound Route 301 was down to one lane.
The conditions of the four people taken to the hospital are unknown.
