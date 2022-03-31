4 injured, including 2 Henrico officers, in multi-vehicle crash

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Four people were taken to the hospital, including two Henrico police officers, following a three-vehicle crash in Henrico County.

The crash happened Wednesday evening around 8:30 p.m. on Route 301 at Wilkinson Road.

Northbound Route 301 was down to one lane.

The two officers and two other people injured were all taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The investigation into the crash continues.

