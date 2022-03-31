3 critically hurt, including 2 Henrico officers, in multi-vehicle crash

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Three people are seriously hurt, including two Henrico police officers, following a three-vehicle crash in Henrico County.

Traffic Alert: Route 301 at Wilkinson Road is closed due to a 3-vehicle crash. Northbound 301 has been reduced to one lane. First responders are on scene investigating a crash that sent 4 adults to an area hospital. pic.twitter.com/IsdeykDFXZ — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) March 31, 2022

It happened around 8:30 Wednesday night at the intersection of Chamberlayne Road and Wilkinson Road.

Police say a Dodge pick-up truck was traveling south when it collided with a police cruiser that was crossing through the intersection. A third vehicle was then struck as a result of the crash.

The officers involved had a person in custody in the back of their cruiser when the crash happened.

Four people in total were taken to the hospital - one has since been released.

Northbound 301 has been reduced to one lane.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

