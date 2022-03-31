3 critically hurt, including 2 Henrico officers, in multi-vehicle crash
HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Three people are seriously hurt, including two Henrico police officers, following a three-vehicle crash in Henrico County.
It happened around 8:30 Wednesday night at the intersection of Chamberlayne Road and Wilkinson Road.
Police say a Dodge pick-up truck was traveling south when it collided with a police cruiser that was crossing through the intersection. A third vehicle was then struck as a result of the crash.
The officers involved had a person in custody in the back of their cruiser when the crash happened.
Four people in total were taken to the hospital - one has since been released.
Northbound 301 has been reduced to one lane.
This is a developing story - check back for updates.
