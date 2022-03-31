1 dead, 2 injured after U.S. Navy plane crashes in Virginia’s Eastern Shore

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (AP/WWBT) - A United States Navy plane crashed into the water on Virginia’s Eastern Shore on Wednesday evening.

According to WAVY, NASA officials said it happened near Chincoteague in Accomack County at 7:30 p.m.

The Coast Guard told WAVY that it had crews responding to the downed aircraft near Wildcat Marsh.

Lt. Cmdr. Rob Myers, a Public Affairs Officer with Naval Air Force Atlantic says the plane was doing a routine flight operation when it went down.

Two people injured were rescued by the Coast Guard, and one was found dead in the aircraft, a U.S. Navy E2 Hawkeye.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press/WWBT. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.