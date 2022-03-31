1 dead, 2 injured after U.S. Navy plane crashes in Virginia’s Eastern Shore
ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (AP/WWBT) - A United States Navy plane crashed into the water on Virginia’s Eastern Shore on Wednesday evening.
According to WAVY, NASA officials said it happened near Chincoteague in Accomack County at 7:30 p.m.
The Coast Guard told WAVY that it had crews responding to the downed aircraft near Wildcat Marsh.
Lt. Cmdr. Rob Myers, a Public Affairs Officer with Naval Air Force Atlantic says the plane was doing a routine flight operation when it went down.
Two people injured were rescued by the Coast Guard, and one was found dead in the aircraft, a U.S. Navy E2 Hawkeye.
