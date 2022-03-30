Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Youngkin pledges support for Virginia agriculture, expansion of exports

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Agriculture is Virginia’s largest industry, and on Tuesday Governor Glenn Youngkin said he will promote more exports of Virginia products as he works to grow the state’s economy and jobs.

Youngkin was preaching to the choir, as he addressed the Governor’s Conference on Agricultural Trade in Richmond.

“Agriculture is our largest industry. Now you know that, but a lot of people don’t,” Youngkin said to the audience in person and online. “A lot of people don’t fully appreciate the great economic impact that our agricultural and forestry industry has on this entire Commonwealth.”

“$91 billion of annual economic contribution, 440,000 jobs,” he said.

Youngkin welcomed representatives from several other countries who were attending the conference, touted investments in the Port of Virginia and said the state will step up its efforts to market Virginia-grown products around the world.

“This is a sector we must continue to grow and support,” Youngkin said, “because it fits square into our ambitions to grow jobs, grow our economy and grow opportunity.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries
Person in parking lot injured after shootout at Henrico shopping center
Police were called to the crash around 4:43 p.m. in the 700 block of Hospital Street.
Police identify woman killed in 2-vehicle crash
File Photo (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
Richmond man hospitalized after bitten by venomous pet snake
African Pit Viper. (Source: National Zoo)
Antivenom vials delivered to VCU Medical Center after man is bitten by African Pit Viper

Latest News

Crews were called just after 5 p.m. to Ravensbourne Drive.
1 person displaced following Chesterfield house fire
TruFades Haircuts and Beards Barbershop cutting hair at Nurturing Minds.
‘It’s all about giving back’: TruFades Barbershop partners with nonprofit to give ‘Community Cuts’ in Richmond
Members of Henrico Police along with their federal partners are investigating a suspicious...
Man faces multiple charges after bomb-making materials, drugs found in Henrico home
George Wythe High School Stalemate
George Wythe tug-of-war continues, stalling potential construction process again