Wednesday Forecast: Pre-dawn rain (even some mix), Rain likely tomorrow

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We finally start to warm up on Wednesday. We’re also tracking our next chance for rain and storms tomorrow.

Wednesday: Early morning rain with some sleet or snow mixing in through 7am. Then Mostly Cloudy or Partly sunny. Warmer. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low to mid 60s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: The Storm Prediction Center has outlined Central Virginia as an area where severe thunderstorms are possible tomorrow afternoon and evening. We’re monitoring the threat closely.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and warmer with scattered showers during the day. A CHANCE of a strong storm late afternoon into night. A low end severe chance toward evening. Windy. Southerly winds at 15-25mph. Could gust to 35. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 80%)

Friday: Mostly Cloudy start, then turning mostly sunny Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. A stray shower possible in the morning. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, high around 70.

