Wednesday Forecast: A little warmer today with mostly cloudy skies, Rain likely tomorrow
First Alert Weather Day tomorrow for a low threat of severe storms
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We finally start to warm up on Wednesday. We’re also tracking our next chance for rain and storms tomorrow.
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy or Partly sunny. Warmer. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low to mid 60s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: The Storm Prediction Center has outlined Central Virginia as an area where severe thunderstorms are possible tomorrow afternoon and evening. We’re monitoring the threat closely.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and warmer with scattered showers during the day. A CHANCE of a strong storm late afternoon into night. A low end severe chance toward evening. Windy. Southerly winds at 15-25mph. Could gust to 35. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 80%)
Friday: Mostly Cloudy start, then turning mostly sunny Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 60s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid 60s.
Sunday: Partly sunny. A stray shower possible in the morning. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, high around 70.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.