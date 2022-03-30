Healthcare Pros
Ways to save on travel

By Rachel DePompa
Updated: 33 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you’re looking to save money on your next family trip, we’ve got you covered.

According to the experts at NerdWallet first and foremost this is the perfect time to use your credit card perks if you have them stocked up.

Maybe it’s free checked bags on flights or hotel room upgrades, or pack light, so you avoid having to check a bag at all.

Also, if you travel several times a year, get TSA PreCheck that way you can speed through airport crowds. According to TSA’s data, 94% of TSA PreCheck passengers waited less than five minutes in December 2021.

Once you get to your location, shop at local grocery stores to save money on eating out. That way you’re not tempted to buy the overpriced muffin in the hotel café, you have reasonably priced snacks in your hotel room.

Book hotels or Airbnb’s in an area where you can walk around, to take public transit to save money on rental cars. If you must rent a car, be strategic!

If possible, create a vacation where you can be without a car for a few days, so you don’t have to rent one for a full week.

