VSU racecar to be featured in NASCAR Xfinity Series at Richmond Raceway

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NASCAR returns to the Richmond Raceway this weekend, and one driver will be racing with the help of Virginia State University.

Washington D.C. native, Rajah Caruth, will make his Xfinity Series debut in this Trojan-themed racecar.

“At VSU, we are known for being a conduit for greater trailblazers. That’s why we are pleased to support our fellow HBCU student who is expected to make history this weekend,” said VSU President, Dr. Makola M. Abdullah. “We take pride in providing a pathway to greater for our VSU students and we expect that the VSU sponsored car #44 will be Mr. Caruth’s literal vehicle to continue on his road to greater successes.”

You’ll be able to watch it in action during the ToyotaCare 250, which starts at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Then the Toyota Owners 400, which is part of the cup series, kicks off Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.