Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

VIDEO: Man pummels 73-year-old in grocery store parking lot

A man in Florida was arrested for attacking an elderly man in a grocery store parking lot Saturday afternoon, police said. (Source: WFTS, Winter Haven PD, CNN)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (Gray News) - A man in Florida was arrested for attacking an elderly man in a grocery store parking lot Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Winter Haven police said in a Facebook post that Donald Walker, 43, turned himself in Tuesday.

The attack was captured on camera, with police identifying Walker as the man seen throwing a 73-year-old man to the ground and punching him repeatedly in the Publix parking lot.

Donald Walker, 43, is charged with battery on an elderly person and tampering.
Donald Walker, 43, is charged with battery on an elderly person and tampering.(Winter Haven Police Dept.)

Police said the victim was walking out of Publix and as he entered the crosswalk, Walker sped by in his truck “faster than it should have” and came very close to hitting the victim. The victim yelled out to Walker, and a verbal exchange transpired until Walker got out of the vehicle and pummeled the elderly man, police said. Police also said Walker smashed the victim’s cell phone so that he couldn’t call for help.

In a Facebook post Monday, Winter Haven police asked the public to help locate Walker. The following day, police announced that Walker was in custody after turning himself in.

Walker is charged with battery on an elderly person and tampering.

Police did not provide details on the victim’s injuries, but said he was “pretty banged up” but appears he will be OK.

Winter Haven is about 50 miles east of Tampa.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Members of Henrico Police along with their federal partners are investigating a suspicious...
Man faces multiple charges after bomb-making materials, drugs found in Henrico home
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Police identify man shot, killed in south Richmond
We're watching potential for strong to severe thunderstorms on Thursday.
First Alert Weather Day: Watching a low threat for severe thunderstorms tomorrow across central Virginia
In a Facebook post, the Dinwiddie-based business went into detail about why they were shutting...
Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen in Richmond shuts down until further notice

Latest News

Temporary restroom facilities to be used at Charlottesville I-64 rest areas during maintenance
We're watching potential for strong to severe thunderstorms on Thursday.
First Alert Weather Day: Watching a low threat for severe thunderstorms tomorrow across central Virginia
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
White House: Intel shows Putin misled by advisers on Ukraine
One woman's unthinkable loss saved the life of her friend's husband. Their roles flipped in an...
Woman’s unthinkable loss saves the life of her friend’s husband
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas speaks at Chuck Williams' celebration of life