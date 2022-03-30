Victims of Richmond fire in need of help, shelter

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mingazi Shaza and her mother, Cirlene, lost everything in the fire that occurred at the Reserve South Apartments on March 10, including their beloved dog and cat.

Both women were hospitalized due to smoke inhalation.

The Red Cross provided accommodations for two days after the fire, but when that ended, Mingazi couldn’t find an affordable place to stay.

Now, she is living on the floor of her thrift shop, going to and from the ICU to check on her mother, who is still extremely ill.

Mingazi says to make matters worse, she herself is unable to return to her job as a hairstylist at the moment.

She says she has blood clotting in her arms and residual effects from the smoke inhalation, making her weak.

Mingazi started an online fundraiser to try to raise funds to find a more permanent place to stay and ensure she will be able to care for her mother once she gets out of the ICU.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.