Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Victims of Richmond fire in need of help, shelter

Two pets killed, 5 people injured in Richmond apartment fire
Two pets killed, 5 people injured in Richmond apartment fire(Richmond Fire Department)
By Riley Wyant
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mingazi Shaza and her mother, Cirlene, lost everything in the fire that occurred at the Reserve South Apartments on March 10, including their beloved dog and cat.

Both women were hospitalized due to smoke inhalation.

The Red Cross provided accommodations for two days after the fire, but when that ended, Mingazi couldn’t find an affordable place to stay.

Now, she is living on the floor of her thrift shop, going to and from the ICU to check on her mother, who is still extremely ill.

Mingazi says to make matters worse, she herself is unable to return to her job as a hairstylist at the moment.

She says she has blood clotting in her arms and residual effects from the smoke inhalation, making her weak.

Mingazi started an online fundraiser to try to raise funds to find a more permanent place to stay and ensure she will be able to care for her mother once she gets out of the ICU.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Members of Henrico Police along with their federal partners are investigating a suspicious...
Man faces multiple charges after bomb-making materials, drugs found in Henrico home
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Police identify man shot, killed in south Richmond
We're watching potential for strong to severe thunderstorms on Thursday.
First Alert Weather Day: Watching a low threat for severe thunderstorms tomorrow across central Virginia
In a Facebook post, the Dinwiddie-based business went into detail about why they were shutting...
Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen in Richmond shuts down until further notice

Latest News

Crewe Police say charges are pending against the dog owner whose six canines allegedly attacked...
Police: Two men suffer injuries after attack by six dogs
Temporary restroom facilities to be used at Charlottesville I-64 rest areas during maintenance
We're watching potential for strong to severe thunderstorms on Thursday.
First Alert Weather Day: Watching a low threat for severe thunderstorms tomorrow across central Virginia
One woman's unthinkable loss saved the life of her friend's husband. Their roles flipped in an...
Woman’s unthinkable loss saves the life of her friend’s husband