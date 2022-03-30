Healthcare Pros
Two men hospitalized after being bitten by six dogs

Charges are pending for the owner of the dogs.
Charges are pending for the owner of the dogs.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CREWE, Va. (WWBT) - Two men are in the hospital after being bitten by multiple dogs in Crewe on Tuesday.

Crewe Police and Nottoway Sherriff’s Deputies responded to the 400 block of Carter Street for the report of a dog attack.

Once on scene, they found two men suffering from multiple dogs bites. One victim was transported to the hospital by EMS, and the other drove himself.

According to police, the dogs escaped their enclosure located in the 100 block of West Maryland Avenue. Then, they reportedly attacked the first victim as he was walking, and then the other as he attempted to help the first victim.

All six dogs had current rabies vaccinations.

According to police and animal control, all six dogs were euthanized. They were 15 months old, and all from the same litter.

Crewe Police are handling the investigation, and charges are pending for the owner of the dogs.

This is a developing story - check back later for updates.

