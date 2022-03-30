Healthcare Pros
Trash Talk: Richmond looks at ways to curb litter and trash

Trash in City of Richmond
(NBC12)
By Henry Graff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - From northside to southside, east and west, it’s pretty easy to spot trash around the City of Richmond.

“Not only help folks in the mission of spring cleaning, it’s spring cleaning time, but to help remove some of that bulk trash,” said Stephanie Lynch, Richmond City Council.

Richmond’s Department of Public Works is on a spring cleaning blitz, picking up just about everything you can haul to the curb. The hope is people take advantage of the free service by cleaning up their homes, properties and maybe tackling some of the other litter all around town.

“We’re enabling people the opportunity to clean up their homes, their properties, their neighborhoods and we come through and collect it free of charge,” said Bobby Vincent, Department of Public Works Director.

The service is done through neighborhood zones, twice a year. So you’ll have to check to see when it’s your time.

City of Richmond releases Annual Neighborhood Clean-Up schedule

But the trash talk is now making its way to city council as groups advocate for more places to put litter.

“We need to be able to advocate for those trash cans in our neighborhoods and other infrastructural improvements that will help us get some of this litter off the ground,” said Councilor Lynch.

There are also environmental impacts to so much litter on the ground. The trash and plastics left out on the street eventually will wash down and into storm water pipes and make it into waterways.

“All of our trash, our plastics, it winds up in the James River. It winds up eventually in the ocean. There is a huge environmental impact to these plastics and this trash going in our waterway,” said Councilor Lynch.

More information on Richmond Public Works Annual Neighborhood Clean-up Program can be found here. And more information about RVA Street Sweepers and how to sign up and volunteer for clean-up can be found here.

