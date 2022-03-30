Healthcare Pros
Stolen puppy from Lynchburg Humane Society was supposed to be with new family Wednesday

Two-month-old puppy Jersey was stolen from the Lynchburg Humane Society Tuesday.
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Humane Society is asking for your help finding a stolen puppy.

Two-month-old pup Jersey was stolen from the humane society Tuesday. They say they’re doing all they can to find him, but need your help as well.

They tell WDBJ7 Jersey was about to find his forever home Wednesday.

“He actually had a family that was planning to adopt him today, so they had a hold on him and they were coming back today to adopt him, so they are heartbroken; we are heartbroken,” said Claire LeFew, events and communications manager.

If you happen to spot Jersey, make sure to contact the Lynchburg Humane Society.

