Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changes her name

Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changed her name after her divorce was finalized with Brandon...
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changed her name after her divorce was finalized with Brandon Blackstock.(Greg Allen/Invision/AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kelly Clarkson is no more, at least not legally speaking.

The singer and television personality changed her name to Kelly Brianne.

That change turns her middle name into her last name, and she no longer has a middle name.

The 39-year-old says the decision stemmed from her recent divorce with Brandon Blackstock, although she was born with the last name Clarkson.

The original “American Idol” winner plans to keep the name Clarkson for her professional life since she’s used it for so long.

But in the eyes of the law, she’s now Kelly Brianne.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Members of Henrico Police along with their federal partners are investigating a suspicious...
Man faces multiple charges after bomb-making materials, drugs found in Henrico home
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Police identify man shot, killed in south Richmond
We're watching potential for strong to severe thunderstorms on Thursday.
First Alert Weather Day: Watching a low threat for severe thunderstorms tomorrow across central Virginia
In a Facebook post, the Dinwiddie-based business went into detail about why they were shutting...
Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen in Richmond shuts down until further notice