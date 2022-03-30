Richmond woman killed in King George County crash

KING GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash that killed a woman on Monday night.

The crash occurred at 7:06 p.m. at the intersection of Kings Highway (Route 3) and Rollins Fork Road.

Troopers say a black 2012 Hyundai Sonata was traveling eastbound when it ran off the right side of the road at a very high rate of speed, struck an embankment, and overturned.

The driver, Ericka Joyner, 40, of Richmond, Va. was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Troopers say Joyner was not wearing her seatbelt, and that the crash remains under investigation.

