Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Richmond woman killed in King George County crash

The driver, Ericka Joyner, 40, of Richmond, Va. was ejected from the vehicle and died at the...
The driver, Ericka Joyner, 40, of Richmond, Va. was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.(WBKO)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KING GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash that killed a woman on Monday night.

The crash occurred at 7:06 p.m. at the intersection of Kings Highway (Route 3) and Rollins Fork Road.

Troopers say a black 2012 Hyundai Sonata was traveling eastbound when it ran off the right side of the road at a very high rate of speed, struck an embankment, and overturned.

The driver, Ericka Joyner, 40, of Richmond, Va. was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Troopers say Joyner was not wearing her seatbelt, and that the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Members of Henrico Police along with their federal partners are investigating a suspicious...
Man faces multiple charges after bomb-making materials, drugs found in Henrico home
In a Facebook post, the Dinwiddie-based business went into detail about why they were shutting...
Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen in Richmond shuts down until further notice
Parole commissioners decided Frederick Woods, 70, no longer is a danger to the public after...
Man who kidnapped and buried a bus full of children alive in 1976 recommended for parole
We're watching potential for strong to severe thunderstorms on Thursday.
First Alert Weather Day: Watching a low threat for severe thunderstorms tomorrow across central Virginia

Latest News

Charges are pending for the owner of the dogs.
Two men hospitalized after being bitten by six dogs
Members of Henrico Police along with their federal partners are investigating a suspicious...
Man faces multiple charges after bomb-making materials, drugs found in Henrico home
The FBI said the scam starts when someone contacts you by phone or email pretending to be a...
Consumer Crackdown: Hi-tech scam targets cellphone sim cards
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Police identify man shot, killed in south Richmond