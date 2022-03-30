Richmond falcon lays 4th egg of season

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond falcon has laid its fourth egg of the season.

The fourth egg was laid just after 7 p.m. on March 29, likely completing this season’s clutch.

“Five-egg clutches are relatively uncommon in peregrines but not out of the realm of possibility. The original Richmond falcon pair, which nested downtown from 2003 to 2016, had only one 5-egg clutch during that entire period. That clutch was laid in 2013 at the now-demolished Dominion Building,” DWR said.

If a fifth egg were to be laid, it would be expected to arrive Thursday or Friday.

You can watch the falcon cam, here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.