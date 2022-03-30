Healthcare Pros
Richmond falcon lays 4th egg of season

The Richmond falcon has laid its fourth egg of the season.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond falcon has laid its fourth egg of the season.

The fourth egg was laid just after 7 p.m. on March 29, likely completing this season’s clutch.

“Five-egg clutches are relatively uncommon in peregrines but not out of the realm of possibility. The original Richmond falcon pair, which nested downtown from 2003 to 2016, had only one 5-egg clutch during that entire period. That clutch was laid in 2013 at the now-demolished Dominion Building,” DWR said.

If a fifth egg were to be laid, it would be expected to arrive Thursday or Friday.

You can watch the falcon cam, here.

