Police: Two men suffer injuries after attack by six dogs

CREWE, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Crewe say six dogs escaped their enclosure and attacked two men leaving them with multiple injuries.

On Tuesday, March 29, around 3:30 p.m., police and Nottoway Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 400 block of Carter Street for the report of a dog attack.

“At first, I wasn’t sure what I was seeing,” said Sheila Estes, a Nottoway County Animal Control Officer.

Estes was off duty when she came upon the scene and called for help.

Police said a bystander jumped in to help a man being attacked by six dogs; the dogs attacked him too.

“There was a man on the ground, multiple dogs on him, and another man hitting at the dogs,” Estes said.

One victim was taken by ambulance to Chippenham Hospital for his injuries; the other drove his own car to an area hospital.

“I’ve seen dog bites and things of that nature, but not in a situation where there are multiple dogs attacking multiple people,” said Crewe Police Officer James Morgan.

It is a first for Morgan in his more than 30-year career. He said by the time he got to the scene, the dogs were contained.

“The owner was already on scene and already had the dogs in a vehicle,” Morgan said.

According to police, the dogs escaped their enclosure located in the 100 block of West Maryland Avenue, a block over.

On Wednesday, several other dogs could be seen housed in various kennel in the backyard.

Morgan said police have been called to the home for noise complaints. Meanwhile, Animal Control has also been at the house in the past, specifically about the six dogs involved in the attack.

“When they were small puppies,” Estes said. “At that time, we offered our assistance in getting the puppies… into rescue, and they refused.”

After Tuesday’s attack, the owner of the 15-month-old dogs surrendered them to animal control. Police said veterinary records listed the canines as “pit bulls,” but Estes said breeds don’t determine specific behaviors.

“It’s about the ownership,” she said.

According to police, all six dogs had current rabies vaccinations. However, tests were sent out as a precaution.

Due to the aggressive behavior exhibited by the dogs, animal control received approval from the health department to have a veterinarian humanely euthanize them.

“Boils down to responsible ownership,” Morgan said. “If you do have your animals and you’re trusting them on something, like a fence, or something of that nature, make sure what you’re putting them in is capable.”

Crewe Police are handling the investigation, and charges are pending for the dogs’ owner.

