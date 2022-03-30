Healthcare Pros
Police identify man shot, killed in south Richmond

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.(WSMV)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police say a 25-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday morning.

At 6:38 a.m., officers responded to the 4900 block of Titus Road for the report of a person down. Once on scene, they found Isaiah Lee dead in the roadway with a gunshot wound.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

