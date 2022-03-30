Healthcare Pros
Students cleared to return following reports of bomb threat at Nottoway Schools

School resources officers and the Sheriff's Office is searching all the buildings
School resources officers and the Sheriff's Office is searching all the buildings
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NOTTOWAY, Va. (WWBT) - Schools in Nottoway County have been cleared after evacuating after receiving reports of a bomb threat on Wednesday.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the school district said students were evacuated at noon due to bomb threat reports at Nottoway Middle School.

This message is to inform you that the complex buildings have been evacuated at 12 noon due to reports of a bomb threat...

Posted by Nottoway County Public Schools on Wednesday, March 30, 2022

School resource officers and the Sheriff’s Office searched the buildings and cleared them. The students were able to return safely.

The school district said no one was allowed on campus or to leave while the buildings were being searched.

