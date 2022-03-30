Students cleared to return following reports of bomb threat at Nottoway Schools

NOTTOWAY, Va. (WWBT) - Schools in Nottoway County have been cleared after evacuating after receiving reports of a bomb threat on Wednesday.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the school district said students were evacuated at noon due to bomb threat reports at Nottoway Middle School.

School resource officers and the Sheriff’s Office searched the buildings and cleared them. The students were able to return safely.

The school district said no one was allowed on campus or to leave while the buildings were being searched.

