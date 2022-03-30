News to Know for March 30: Henrico man faces drug, explosive charges; Wife of man killed by RPD still missing; Early morning rain

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico man is facing nearly two dozen charges this morning - after bomb-making materials and drugs were found inside a home. Let’s break down this situation and our other top headlines!

So What Happened?

52-year-old Michael Hardy faces 17 felony charges and six misdemeanor charges following a multi-day investigation.

This all stems from a situation that happened on March 16th.

A domestic dispute call led police to the Westham neighborhood. They evacuated multiple homes after discovering potentially hazardous materials.

Police said more than 100 pieces of evidence were collected.

Most of that was drugs, firearms, and bomb-making materials.

The Future of New George Wythe Uncertain

City Council and the school board still can’t seem to agree on how big the new school should be.

“Right now, we have a capacity of around 1,288 students that we have in the building now, and I’ll let the data determine where to go next,” Riddick Parker, George Wythe Principal, said.

According to a study, George Wythe has a functional capacity of about 1,400 students, about 100 students more than what is currently enrolled.

Council wants a school that can hold up to 2000 kids -- but the board says 1600 is enough, but the city argues its projections are off due to enrollment decline due to the pandemic. It also fears that the school would be overpopulated should it meet its project 2024-25 opening date.

But those in the community are tired of the delay and say they want both parties to come to a compromise to prevent further delay of the new building.

“I’d like to see this process come to an end sooner rather than later, but I do respect the fact that there needs to be some critical thinking that goes into the process,” Parker said.

City Council is set to resume the discussion on funding next month.

Meantime, RPS is moving forward with public meetings on the new school. Another one is scheduled for tonight at 6:00 at the Southside Community Center.

Wife of Man Killed By RPD Still Missing

Tracy Lynn Epps (The AWARE Foundation)

Henrico Police are renewing the push to find a missing woman.

56-year-old Tracy Lynn Epps was last seen on March 3. That’s three days before her husband, Lester Epps Jr. was shot and killed by Richmond Police.

Officers from Richmond and Henrico went to the Epps’ home on West Broad Street the next day to speak with Tracy - but couldn’t find her.

Henrico Police tell us that while at the home, they reviewed video footage which prompted them to begin a missing persons investigation.

We still do not know what exactly that video showed. If you’ve seen or heard from her, call police right away.

VCU Professor Helps Those In Ukraine

Frank Pichel flew to Warsaw, Poland to rent a car and drive Ukrainians to their next destinations as they escaped the war.

A VCU professor spent his spring break helping Ukrainians escape the war.

Frank Pichel rented a car in Poland. He then made a sign - offering rides to families for free.

Pichel put 2,000 miles on the car, making the local and cross country trips from the border of Ukraine - to help these families get to their next destinations safely.

“You come away with it feeling like your fellow man deserves whatever you can give them,” Pichel said.

Pichel’s friends also raised $10,000 in two days for him to give to Ukrainians in need during his trip.

Early Morning Rain

Temperatures will start to warm up today. This comes before our next chance for rain and storms tomorrow.

Today we will start with some early morning rain with some sleet or snow. Then it will be mostly cloudy or partly sunny with highs in the low to mid-60s.

Final Thought

“Accept no one’s definition of your life, but define yourself.” --- Harvey Fierstein

