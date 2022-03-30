Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Man arrested after girl, 4, killed in Panama City Beach parking lot collision

By WJHG Newsroom and Gray News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) - Police have arrested a man accused of leaving the scene of a collision that killed a 4-year-old girl in a parking lot.

Panama City Beach police told WJHG that Kenneth Ray Martinez, 62, was arrested after witnesses gave officers a description of the vehicle involved in the collision in the popular Florida vacation city on Tuesday.

The 4-year-old was from the area of Nashville, Tennessee, and police chief J.R. Talamantez said the girl was right next to her family when she was hit by the vehicle at the Breakfast Point Marketplace shopping center.

Panama City Beach officials say a child was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of Publix on...
Panama City Beach officials say a child was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of Publix on Back Beach Road.(WJHG/WECP)

Martinez is charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury or death.

Police executed a search warrant at his home, and officers found a receipt from Publix, which is located in the same shopping center as where the collision occurred. Investigators said the receipt was printed minutes prior to the crash.

Martinez refused a blood draw when asked by officers, police said.

Records show he remains in the Bay County Jail on Wednesday after being booked Tuesday night.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Members of Henrico Police along with their federal partners are investigating a suspicious...
Man faces multiple charges after bomb-making materials, drugs found in Henrico home
In a Facebook post, the Dinwiddie-based business went into detail about why they were shutting...
Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen in Richmond shuts down until further notice
Parole commissioners decided Frederick Woods, 70, no longer is a danger to the public after...
Man who kidnapped and buried a bus full of children alive in 1976 recommended for parole
We're watching potential for strong to severe thunderstorms on Thursday.
First Alert Weather Day: Watching a low threat for severe thunderstorms tomorrow across central Virginia

Latest News

FILE - The logo for Kellogg's appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock...
Kellogg’s workers win big raises after spate of strikes
School resources officers and the Sheriff's Office is searching all the buildings
Nottoway Schools evacuated due to reports of bomb threat
A California man was convicted of using money from PPP loans to pay for personal expenses,...
California man convicted of using $27M in PPP loans for personal use, including renting oceanfront property
After two years, the CDC has dropped its COVID-19 warning on cruise travel.
CDC drops its COVID warning for cruise travel
Generic border shot
AP sources: Broad asylum limits at border may end by May 23