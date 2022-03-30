Father, stepmother charged with abusing 13-year-old boy

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - A father and stepmother have been charged with abusing a 13-year-old boy in Chesterfield.

On March 21, around 11 p.m., officers were called to the parking lot of the 12200 block of Chattanooga Plaza.

The caller reported that a child had been abused/assaulted by his parents.

Police also notified Child Protective Services, and the 13-year-old was taken to a freestanding ER before being taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The child was then released to another relative.

After further investigation, officers arrested the child’s father, Tyrone J. Terry, and the child’s stepmother, Summer L. Terry, on felony child abuse/neglect on March 25.

