Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Father, stepmother charged with abusing 13-year-old boy

On March 21, around 11 p.m., officers were called to the parking lot of the 12200 block of...
On March 21, around 11 p.m., officers were called to the parking lot of the 12200 block of Chattanooga Plaza.(Chesterfield Jail)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - A father and stepmother have been charged with abusing a 13-year-old boy in Chesterfield.

On March 21, around 11 p.m., officers were called to the parking lot of the 12200 block of Chattanooga Plaza.

The caller reported that a child had been abused/assaulted by his parents.

Police also notified Child Protective Services, and the 13-year-old was taken to a freestanding ER before being taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The child was then released to another relative.

After further investigation, officers arrested the child’s father, Tyrone J. Terry, and the child’s stepmother, Summer L. Terry, on felony child abuse/neglect on March 25.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Members of Henrico Police along with their federal partners are investigating a suspicious...
Man faces multiple charges after bomb-making materials, drugs found in Henrico home
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Police identify man shot, killed in south Richmond
We're watching potential for strong to severe thunderstorms on Thursday.
First Alert Weather Day: Watching a low threat for severe thunderstorms tomorrow across central Virginia
In a Facebook post, the Dinwiddie-based business went into detail about why they were shutting...
Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen in Richmond shuts down until further notice

Latest News

One woman's unthinkable loss saved the life of her friend's husband. Their roles flipped in an...
Woman’s unthinkable loss saves the life of her friend’s husband
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas speaks at Chuck Williams' celebration of life
Richmond Roadrunners women's semi-pro basketball team
VUU player, former coach helping women go pro
Trash in City of Richmond
Trash Talk: Richmond looks at ways to curb litter and trash
The Richmond falcon has laid its fourth egg of the season.
Richmond falcon lays 4th egg of season