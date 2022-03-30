Healthcare Pros
Comedian Chris Rock coming to Altria Theater

Comedian Chris Rock is bringing his Ego Death World Tour 2022 to Richmond.
Comedian Chris Rock is bringing his Ego Death World Tour 2022 to Richmond.(Blaine Ohigashi / A.M.P.A.S.)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Comedian Chris Rock is bringing his Ego Death World Tour 2022 to Richmond.

The show will be at the Altria Theater on Oct. 25.

Tickets for the show go on sale on April 1 at 10 a.m.

Those interested can purchase tickets online, at the box office or by calling (800) 514-ETIX (3849).

