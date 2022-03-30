City council, school board in gridlock over projected George Wythe population

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tuesday afternoon, the George Wythe Community met inside the old high school to discuss the kinds of curriculum they would like to see in the new building.

For more than an hour, dozens of residents collaborated on their vision for the new school once it is complete, but first, a decision needs to be made on how it’s built. That process has been delayed for several months due to a stalemate between the city council and the school board over how the school is constructed.

“What’s best for our students is that we have a new facility, where we’re able to give them the educational services that they deserve,” school administration Sherri Robinson said.

Much of that gridlock comes down to the size of the school. Both parties have been in disagreement for months about the enrollment capacity of George Wythe.

According to a 2019 demographic study of the population growth in Richmond, the projected population of George Wythe High School would be nearly 1,800 students by 2028. Because of those projections, the council believes a school built to hold 2,000 students could comfortably serve the George Wythe community for years to come.

That same data suggests that the projected population for the current school year should be over 1,500 students, but the school board says that’s where their issues with the projections begin. The board argues that Wythe doesn’t need the extra space because it hasn’t hit the projected population.

“Right now, we have a capacity of around 1,288 students that we have in the building now, and I’ll let the data determine where to go next,” Riddick Parker, George Wythe Principal, said.

According to the study, George Wythe has a functional capacity of about 1,400 students, about 100 students more than what is currently enrolled.

“A lot of the numbers that we’re seeing have actually led us to believe that what we’re suggesting is better for kids,” 5th District School Board Representative Stephanie Rizzi said.

The board believes 1,600 students should be sufficient to meet George Wythe’s needs, but the city argues its projections are off due to enrollment decline due to the pandemic. It also fears that the school would be overpopulated should it meet its project 2024-25 opening date.

But those in the community are tired of the delay and say they want both parties to come to a compromise to prevent further delay of the new building.

“I’d like to see this process come to an end sooner rather than later, but I do respect the fact that there needs to be some critical thinking that goes into the process,” Parker said.

