Broad Street repaving project to detour GRTC buses

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Broad Street paving project is going to cause many GRTC buses to be detoured off Broad Street.

The paving pattern will be in phases, starting with the westbound lanes and then moving to the eastbound lanes before moving onto the next phase.

Impacts on traffic will start on Monday, April 11, and continue through June 21.

Here is the schedule for the phases:

Phase 1 westbound: 3rd Street to Belvidere Street. April 11 to April 14.

Phase 1 eastbound: Belvidere Street to 3rd Street. April 14 to April 20.

Phase 2 westbound: Belvidere Street to Meadow Street. April 20 to April 29.

Phase 2 eastbound: Meadow Street to Belvidere Street. April 29 to May 6.

Phase 3 westbound: Meadow Street to Arthur Ashe Blvd. May 6 to May 12.

Phase 3 eastbound: Arthur Ashe Blvd to Meadow Street. May 12 to May 18.

Phase 4 westbound: Arthur Ashe Blvd to Hamilton Street. May 18 to May 25.

Phase 4 eastbound: Hamilton Street to Arthur Ashe Blvd. May 25 to June 1.

Phase 5 westbound: Hamilton Street to Staples Mill Road. June 1 to June 10.

Phase 5 eastbound: Staples Mill Road to Hamilton Street. June 10 to June 21.

Thirty days after each phase is complete, the city will paint the media Pulse Bus Only lanes red between Thompson and Foushee Streets. The color is the international standard for transit-only traffic.

