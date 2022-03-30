Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Broad Street repaving project to detour GRTC buses

GRTC Pulse service
GRTC Pulse service
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Broad Street paving project is going to cause many GRTC buses to be detoured off Broad Street.

The paving pattern will be in phases, starting with the westbound lanes and then moving to the eastbound lanes before moving onto the next phase.

Impacts on traffic will start on Monday, April 11, and continue through June 21.

Here is the schedule for the phases:

Phase 1 westbound: 3rd Street to Belvidere Street. April 11 to April 14.

Phase 1 eastbound: Belvidere Street to 3rd Street. April 14 to April 20.

Phase 2 westbound: Belvidere Street to Meadow Street. April 20 to April 29.

Phase 2 eastbound: Meadow Street to Belvidere Street. April 29 to May 6.

Phase 3 westbound: Meadow Street to Arthur Ashe Blvd. May 6 to May 12.

Phase 3 eastbound: Arthur Ashe Blvd to Meadow Street. May 12 to May 18.

Phase 4 westbound: Arthur Ashe Blvd to Hamilton Street. May 18 to May 25.

Phase 4 eastbound: Hamilton Street to Arthur Ashe Blvd. May 25 to June 1.

Phase 5 westbound: Hamilton Street to Staples Mill Road. June 1 to June 10.

Phase 5 eastbound: Staples Mill Road to Hamilton Street. June 10 to June 21.

Thirty days after each phase is complete, the city will paint the media Pulse Bus Only lanes red between Thompson and Foushee Streets. The color is the international standard for transit-only traffic.

To see the full list of routes impacted, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Members of Henrico Police along with their federal partners are investigating a suspicious...
Man faces multiple charges after bomb-making materials, drugs found in Henrico home
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Police identify man shot, killed in south Richmond
We're watching potential for strong to severe thunderstorms on Thursday.
First Alert Weather Day: Watching a low threat for severe thunderstorms tomorrow across central Virginia
In a Facebook post, the Dinwiddie-based business went into detail about why they were shutting...
Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen in Richmond shuts down until further notice

Latest News

Temporary restroom facilities to be used at Charlottesville I-64 rest areas during maintenance
Police were called to the crash around 4:43 p.m. in the 700 block of Hospital Street.
Police identify woman killed in 2-vehicle crash
Section of Charles City Road closed for drainage work
Traffic alert generic
Road closures in Shockoe Bottom for CSX repairs