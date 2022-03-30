Healthcare Pros
AP sources: Broad asylum limits at border may end by May 23

Generic border shot
Generic border shot(U.S. Customs and Border Protection / Jerry Glaser)
By COLLEEN LONG, JASON DEAREN and ELLIOT SPAGAT
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has a draft plan to end the asylum limits at the U.S.-Mexico border by May 23 that were put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to people familiar with the matter.

The decision, not yet final, would halt use of public health powers to absolve the United States of obligations under American law and international treaty to provide haven to people fleeing persecution.

Ending the limitations in May would allow for time to prepare at the border, the people said. But the delay runs against the wishes of top Democrats and others who say COVID-19 has long been used as an excuse to get out of asylum obligations.

It also raises the possibility that more asylum-seeking migrants will come to the border at a time when flows are already high. The Department of Homeland Security said Tuesday that about 7,100 migrants were coming daily, compared with an average of about 5,900 a day in February and on pace to match or exceed highs from last year, 2019 and other peak periods.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had extended its asylum-blocking powers for two months in late January, near the height of the omicron variant. The authority is up for renewal this week, but officials have not formally decided to terminate it yet and an announcement was expected over the next few days.

The people familiar with the plans saw a draft report that has not been finalized and they spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the plans.

___

Dearen reported from New York and Spagat from San Diego. Associated Press writers Michael Balsamo and Zeke Miller in Washington contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

