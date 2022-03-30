Healthcare Pros
7 kids hospitalized due to overdose in Hopewell released from hospital

According to the CDC, approximately 50,000 overdoses occur in children five and younger every year with 90% of those involving children getting ahold of medication on their own without a parent in sight. One out of every 150 two-year-olds is treated in an Emergency Department for an unintentional medication overdose.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell police said all seven kids who overdosed last week had been released from the hospital.

The children - all under the age of 8 - overdosed on prescription anxiety medication at a home on South 16th Avenue in Hopewell one week ago.

No adult was at home at the time.

The commonwealth’s attorney is still deciding whether charges will be filed.

