7 kids hospitalized due to overdose in Hopewell released from hospital

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell police said all seven kids who overdosed last week had been released from the hospital.

The children - all under the age of 8 - overdosed on prescription anxiety medication at a home on South 16th Avenue in Hopewell one week ago.

No adult was at home at the time.

The commonwealth’s attorney is still deciding whether charges will be filed.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.