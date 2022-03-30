Healthcare Pros
1 person displaced following Chesterfield house fire

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - One person was displaced following a house fire in Chesterfield on Tuesday.

Crews were called just after 5 p.m. to Ravensbourne Drive.

It took about 30 minutes for firefighters to get the blaze under control.

No one was at home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

