Volvo Trucks lands major order for electric vehicles built in Virginia

The Volvo VNR Electric model has been designed as a sustainable transportation solution for...
The Volvo VNR Electric model has been designed as a sustainable transportation solution for fleet operators supporting local and regional distribution, pickup and delivery, and food and beverage distribution. (PRNewsfoto/Volvo Trucks North America)(PRNewswire)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - Volvo Trucks has received an order for more than 100 electric vehicles built at its New River Valley Assembly Plant in Dublin.

Volvo began producing the VNR Electric Truck last year, on the same assembly line as every other Volvo Truck built for North America.

A logistics company in California - Performance Team - ordered 16 trucks last year. And now it’s ordering 110 more.

This represents the largest global order of electric trucks for the Volvo Trucks brand. Performance Team plans to deploy its new fleet of electric vehicles in the first quarter of 2023.

