Virginia sheriff’s departments donate bulletproof vests to Ukraine

Two Virginia sheriff’s departments are doing their part to help Ukraine by donating used gear...
Two Virginia sheriff’s departments are doing their part to help Ukraine by donating used gear to the volunteer organization “Lift Up Ukraine.”(King George County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KING GEORGE Co., Va. (WWBT) - Two Virginia sheriff’s departments are doing their part to help Ukraine by donating used gear to the volunteer organization “Lift Up Ukraine.”

The King George County Sheriff’s Office donated 22 ballistic vests and nine vest carriers, and the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office also dropped off seven vests and eight carriers.

Lift Up Ukraine co-founder Levin White said the armor should arrive in Ukraine to be distributed to fighters by this weekend as they continue to defend their homeland against Russia.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

