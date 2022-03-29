Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Virginia bus driver rescues 20 students from bus fire

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURRY Co., Va. (WWBT) - Twenty Virginia school students made it to safety thanks to the heroic actions of a bus driver following a fire.

A Surry County Public Schools spokesperson told NBC affiliate WAVY that the incident happened on March 24 during the driver’s normal route.

“All of a sudden my defroster went out and the windows started to steam up,” said bus driver Sondra Artis told WAVY.

Antis said she started to smell something, and the warning light then came on.

“I saw another bus go by. I asked her to pull over at Saint Paul’s Church. I needed to make an emergency evacuation,” Artis told WAVY.

When Artis put the turn signal on, she said she heard a pop and saw smoke. That’s when she evacuated the students.

WAVY reports that once all the students were onto the other bus and driving off, the other bus burst into flames.

“All I could say is, thank you, Jesus, my babies are okay and I’m okay,” Artis told WAVY.

It is unclear what started the fire.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries
Person in parking lot injured after shootout at Henrico shopping center
Police were called to the crash around 4:43 p.m. in the 700 block of Hospital Street.
Police identify woman killed in 2-vehicle crash
File Photo (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
Richmond man hospitalized after bitten by venomous pet snake
A man has to get two doses of anti-venom in order to save his life. After he was bitten by his...
News to Know for March 28: Richmond man bit by pet snake; Richmond native in Final Four; Hanover Orchard concerns
African Pit Viper. (Source: National Zoo)
Antivenom vials delivered to VCU Medical Center after man is bitten by African Pit Viper

Latest News

The meeting is set to begin at 6:00 p.m. at Lucille Brown Middle School.
Council vote to transfer George Wythe funds to RPS board fails
Virginia bus driver rescues 20 students from bus fire
Virginia bus driver rescues 20 students from bus fire
University of Richmond removes six names from campus buildings
University of Richmond removes six names from campus buildings
Council vote to transfer George Wythe funds to RPS board fails
Council vote to transfer George Wythe funds to RPS board fails