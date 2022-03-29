Virginia bus driver rescues 20 students from bus fire

SURRY Co., Va. (WWBT) - Twenty Virginia school students made it to safety thanks to the heroic actions of a bus driver following a fire.

A Surry County Public Schools spokesperson told NBC affiliate WAVY that the incident happened on March 24 during the driver’s normal route.

“All of a sudden my defroster went out and the windows started to steam up,” said bus driver Sondra Artis told WAVY.

Antis said she started to smell something, and the warning light then came on.

“I saw another bus go by. I asked her to pull over at Saint Paul’s Church. I needed to make an emergency evacuation,” Artis told WAVY.

When Artis put the turn signal on, she said she heard a pop and saw smoke. That’s when she evacuated the students.

WAVY reports that once all the students were onto the other bus and driving off, the other bus burst into flames.

“All I could say is, thank you, Jesus, my babies are okay and I’m okay,” Artis told WAVY.

It is unclear what started the fire.

